CBS Sports analysts makes appearance at Knoxville Quarterback Club

CBS Sports commentator Rick Neuheisel was the guest at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday.

Neuheisel talked a lot about football and the upward direction of UT football, but his best story was about how he got in his position.

Neuheisel joined CBS Sports in 2015 as a college football studio analyst on College Football Today, CBS Sports’ pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show, and Inside College Football on CBS Sports Network.

Neuheisel was a former head coach at Colorado (1995-1998), Washington (1999-2002) and UCLA (2008-2011), where he posted an 87-59 record. He led Washington to a Rose Bowl title in 2001 and brought his teams to seven bowl games during his head coaching tenure.

He attended college at UCLA (1980-1984), where he played quarterback for the Bruins and led them to victory in the 1984 Rose Bowl, in which he was named MVP. He graduated from UCLA in 1984 with a degree in Political Science. Prior to joining CBS, Neuheisel worked as an analyst for Pac-12 Networks.

