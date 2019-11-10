CBS announces holiday special line-up

CBS announced their holiday special schedule, this year's line-up featuring Christmas classics like 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' and 'Frosty the Snowman'.

Here is a list of some of the popular the holiday programming scheduled:

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

• Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.

• Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. .30

•Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire – 8 p.m.

•Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m.

•The Story Of Santa Claus – 9 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 2

•Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

•The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

•I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 8 p.m.

