CBS announces holiday special line-up

(CBS) --- CBS announced their holiday special schedule, this year's line-up featuring Christmas classics like 'Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer' and 'Frosty the Snowman'.
Here is a list of some of the popular the holiday programming scheduled:
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
• Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.
• Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. .30
•Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire – 8 p.m.
•Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m.
•The Story Of Santa Claus – 9 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 2
•Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
•The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors – 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
•I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 8 p.m.
