CBS correspondent David Begnaud joins UT journalism class

CBS This Morning Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud taught a lesson to a University of Tennessee journalism class.

The veteran journalist joined in via Zoom for the final class of the spring semester.

WVLT News anchor Brittany Tarwater teaches the television news reporting class at her alma mater.

Begnaud answered students' questions and talked about the importance of good journalism and how he has had to adjust during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Begnaud's lessons to the students was encouraging them to follow their passions.

"You can always make more money but you can never make more time," he said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.