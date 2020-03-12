CBS postpones next "Survivor" season as coronavirus spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, "Survivor" executive producers and host Jeff Probst announced that production for season 41 will be delayed.

Probst said the team decided to push back the start date for producing the new season "due to the growing short-term uncertainty" regarding coronavirus.

"Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan. The situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day," he wrote in the letter. "It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step."

Production is intended to begin on May 19, after the season finale of the current season airs.

"The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority," a CBS spokesperson added.

On February 28, CBS announced the 33rd season of "The Amazing Race" will be suspended until further notice.

