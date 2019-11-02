1 dead, 8 hospitalized in multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef

One person is dead and eight other hospitalized after a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to ground beef, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said the illnesses in this outbreak are more severe than expected for Salmonella. As of Nov. 1, the outbreak has been reported in six states, including California, Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas.

According to the CDC, a total of 10 people have been infected with the strain of Salmonella Dublin.

Typically, Salmonella Dublin illnesses are more severe because they can cause bloodstream infections, which are serious and require hospitalization.

CDC officials said laboratory evidence indicates ground bee is the source of this outbreak, but a single, common supplier of ground beef has not been identified.

Those who are infected with Salmonella reported buying ground beef products from different stores, according to the CDC.

The illnesses reportedly started between Aug. 8 and Sept. 22. Those infected by the beef range in age from 48 to 74.

The hospitalization rate for salmonella is typically 20 percent, according to the CDC.

“The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef or that retailers stop selling ground beef,” officials aid.

Officials ask that people avoid eating raw or undercooked ground beef. The CDC said ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that occur about 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria.

Children under 5 years, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illnesses, according to the CDC.

CDC officials said the outbreak investigation is ongoing.

