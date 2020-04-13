CDC: Coronavirus could possibly spread from soles of shoes

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated the coronavirus could be spread by the soles of shoes worn by medical workers.

According to a report published in the CDC's Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, samples from the soles of staff taken at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan showed that the virus could be spread on shoes.

"Furthermore, half of the samples from the soles of the ICU medical staff shoes tested positive," the CDC said. "Therefore, the soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers. The three-week positive results from the floor of dressing room four might also arise from these carriers."

CDC officials said they highly recommend soles to be disinfected before leaving a ward with COVID-19 patients.

