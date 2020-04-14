CDC: Diabetics may be at higher risk for COVID-19

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said diabetics may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19.

People over the age of 60 with diabetes and other health issues are especially at risk, according to a statement released by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

“Recent studies have shown that of those hospitalized for severe disease, 22.2% to 26.9% reported living with diabetes,” they wrote. “Diabetes and high glucose levels are associated with increased complications, respiratory failure and mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”

People with diabetes, particularly type 1, who experience viral infections have a higher chance of experiencing diabetic ketoacidosis, which inhibits the body's ability to stop sepsis.

Diabetics who are treated with ACE inhibitors may experience an increased expression of ACE II when exposed to the coronavirus.

Health officials said diabetics should obtain a 90-day supply of insulin if possible. Doctors said patients should request refills as soon as possible and not wait until supplies are low.

To stay healthy doctors advise people with diabetes to maintain good glycemic control, eat healthily, exercise and get flu and pneumonia vaccinations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

