CDC, park officials say its safe to enjoy outdoors over the weekend

Many people have been stuck inside their homes for the past week as officials ask everyone to social distance and stay home when possible.

As many businesses have closed across the country people are looking for a reason to get out of the house. With temperatures warming up on a cloudy Saturday, many people will be heading outdoors for a little exercise and relaxation.

Tennessee State Park officials said it's still safe to go outdoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tennessee State Park officials said getting outside can help boost your mood and endorphin levels, especially if you've been inside all week.

CDC officials said the key is to continue to observe social distancing when outdoors, by staying at least six feet from others and avoiding groups.

