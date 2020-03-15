CDC: Events of 50 or more people should be postponed for eight weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said events or gatherings of 50 people or more should be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks.

The update came Sunday as the number of cases continues to rise across the United States.

The CDC listed examples of large events which includes conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, and weddings.

The CDC said these events can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus because of travelers who come to events and introduce the virus to new communities.

The CDC also recommends organizers modify events to be virtual. However, officials said the recommendation does not apply to schools or businesses.

"This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus," the CDC said in a statement. "This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials."

