CDC offers tips on how to to disinfect your home

Spring cleaning this year is different as everyone tries to protect their households against the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control says after you clean the dirt off of surfaces, you still need to disinfect. Especially important to clean are high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches and counter-tops.

Here is a link of EPA-approved disinfectants to use against the coronavirus. The list includes several types of hydrogen peroxide cleaners. It also includes standard bleach as a disinfectant.

The CDC website says you can make a bleach solution like this:

Add 1/3 cup bleach to a gallon of water.

Or add 4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water.

While disinfectants mostly work on nonporous surfaces, the CDC says porous or soft surfaces such as rugs and drape should also be cleaned with soap and water.

The CDC recommends wearing disposable gloves before doing household cleaning.

The CDC recommends gloves also for doing laundry, and for extra care if someone in your household has COVID-19. Other laundry tips include:

- Be careful not to disturb or shake dirty clothes in the laundry basket

- Use a laundry basket that you can disinfect or with a liner you can either launder or throw away

- Wash clothes on the warmer allowable setting, then dry completely in the dryer

The CDC has guidance here on disinfecting your home.

