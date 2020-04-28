CDC now recommending social distancing for pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people keep their pets away from people outside their household and to follow social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, “some coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes be spread to people, but this is rare.”

The first case of an animal testing positive for the coronavirus in the United States was in a tiger in a New York City zoo. Recently, a pet dog in North Carolina tested positive for the virus.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the spread between people and animals, the CDC is now recommending that pets are treated like other humans.

“Do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.”

The CDC is also urging pet owners to temporarily avoid dog parks and walk their dogs on a leash to maintain at least 6 feet from other people and animals.

Officials reminded people, however, that there is no indication that animals are playing a significant role in spreading the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WOIO. All rights reserved.