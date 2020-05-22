CDC says stop snuggling and kissing chickens amid salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked people stop cuddling and kissing backyard chickens, linking the animals to a salmonella outbreak in 28 states.

CNN reported there were 97 people infected, and a third of those were children under five.

While not snuggling them may be difficult, the CDC said it's necessary to stop the spread of the disease. Of those 97 infected, CNN reported 17 were hospitalized. Kentucky and California appear to be the states with the most infections.

The CDC recommended:

- washing your hands after interacting with birds

- wearing a different pair of shoes when you interact with the birds in their environment

