CDC studies new illness found in children exposed to COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control asked doctors to look out for multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

"We think that maybe there's something about coronavirus that generates this inflammatory reaction. It's not the infection itself but it's body's inflammation response to the infection," said Dr. John Gaudet, a pediatrician at the American Academy of Pediatrics Mississippi Chapter.

According to WLBT, the syndrome is rare but with so many cases of coronavirus, doctors have seen more of it.

"It's been found to occur about, you know, four weeks after a known exposure or possible infection," said Dr. Lisa Didion, a pediatrician at the UMMC Children's Hospital.

Pediatricians report symptoms including organ problems and running fever.

"Sometimes the fever can be prolonged, other symptoms that have been common is rash. There's been a lot of GI symptoms associated with this particular diarrhea or stomach pain. Not many children are having respiratory symptoms with this as we've seen with like an acute COVID-19 infection," said Didion.

Healthcare workers are closely monitoring this new condition.

“I’m sure members of the general public as well as physicians and politicians are all frustrated because it is just moving so fast, and we’re learning a lot of new information every day," said Gaudet.

“Being able to transparently share the experiences that we all have particularly in the healthcare field with this virus is really important because we are continuously learning things that we know today are often different tomorrow or the next week,” said Didion.

Both doctors encourage parents to take their children to the clinic if they show signs of any illness.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WLBT. All rights reserved.

