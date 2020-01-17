CDC to screen at three US airports for signs of new virus from China

More than 100 employees from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be deployed to three U.S. airports to check passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, for symptoms of a mysterious new virus.

Officials said the virus has killed two people and infected dozens in China.

The last time the CDC did routine passenger health screenings was during the 2014 Ebola outbreak, according to Martin Cetron, director of the CDC's division of global migration and quarantine.

The screenings at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport will start Friday night and screenings at San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport will begin Saturday.

CDC officials said they will look for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing and check temperatures of each passenger with an infrared thermometer.

"Considering global travel patterns, additional cases in other countries are likely," the World Health Organization stated in a press release Thursday.

Cetron described the airport screenings as part of a set "proactive preparedness precautions."

Medical experts believe most people caught the virus directly from animals and said the infection does not spread easily from person to person.

The Coronavirus has infected nearly 45 people in China. The virus is a severe acute respiratory syndrome that is common in many species of animals, including camels and bats.

Chinese health authorities have reported that most patients in China had visited a large seafood and animal market.

