CDC warns of bacterial infection possibly contracted from Knoxville pet store

The Centers for Disease Control said puppies sold at Petland stores in 13 states, including the store in Knoxville, may have made people sick.

The report said that people who had contact with puppies likely contracted Camplyobacter, a bacterial infection that causes diarrhea in humans. Four people have been hospitalized, but no deaths are reported.

The CDC said they're continuing to look into the cause, but laboratory evidence indicates this outbreak is closely related to bacteria found in a previous outbreak from 2018

They warn more people could get sick if they came into contact with the puppies at the store.

Campylobacter infection, or campylobacteriosis, is an infectious disease caused by Campylobacter bacteria. It is one of the most common causes of diarrheal illness in the United States.

