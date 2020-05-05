Criminal investigation underway after industrial accident in Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Fire Department reported that they were on the scene of an industrial accident Tuesday morning.

Once crews arrived on the scene of 1200 Judd Rd., authorities called in the Chattanooga Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

"The scene is has expanded to include Chattanooga Police Department Major Crimes unit. More information to follow," the fire department wrote in a tweet.

State officials said the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, TOSHA, was investigating.

This is a developing story.