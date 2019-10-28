CIty of Athens lifts burn ban

The City of Athens Fire Department has lifted the burn ban and will resume the normal process of authorizing outdoor burning.

Officials said rainfall over the past few days added much-needed moisture to the vegetation and the ground.

The City of Athens follows all state burning laws and does not permit the following:

-Burning of leaves

-Major clearing projects greater than 10 cubic yards

-Burning of tire or rubber products

-Burning of vinyl siding or shingles

-Burning of paper products including cardboard and plastic

-Burning of asphalt roofing materials, demolition debris, building or construction materials, paint or aerosol cans, copper or electrical wires

-Burning of household trash

Burning after dark without the approval of an on-duty shift supervisor is also not allowed. Officials said projects larger than 10 cubic yards must be permitted by forced air pit burning. Any outdoor burning must be approved and inspected by the shift supervisor on the day of the burning.

“We also encourage everyone to use common sense when it comes to barbecuing with charcoal grills, smokers, and the use of outdoor fire pits.”

To obtain a burn permit, call Fire Station 1 at 423-744-2763.

