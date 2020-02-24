CJ's Tacos to open Gay Street restaurant

A new taco joint is coming to Gay Street.

Popular food truck, CJ's tacos announced plans to open a brick and mortar location inside the Embassy Suites on Gay Street.

"Only 2 years after receiving the food truck, our business grew so big that I was put in this position to open up a full-service restaurant," said Christopher Jones, better known as "C.J." "In two and a half years I went from starting a taco tent to a food truck, then to opening up a full-service restaurant located in the Embassy Suites downtown."

The sit-down restaurant will be located in the mezzanine area above the front desk.

A soft opening is set for February 29 and the official grand opening is scheduled for March 14.

