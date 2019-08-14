COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Anderson Co. Mavericks

Our Countdown to Kickoff of the high school football season continues with the Anderson County Mavericks and head coach Davey Gillum, who enters his 11th season at AC. Now Gillum and the Mavs are building off what was

one of the best seasons in school history, but they lost record setting QB Stanton Martin and several players from that playoff team. However, those coming back like running back Austin Elliott say the expectations haven't changed, "In the second half of games, a lot of our younger guys got in that kind of got 'em going on Friday nights and we're gonna have the same goal this year."

Offensive line coach Craig Owens adds, :"it's not gonna change our philosophy has always been to score as many points as possible, don't let up on opponents and we're gonna keep doing that."

The Mavs open the season at home August 23rd against County rival Clinton.