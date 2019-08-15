COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Austin-East Roadrunners

The Austin-East Road Runners had a great 2018 campaign, going 9-4 on the season. A-E would fall to Alcoa in the quarterfinals, but head coach Jeff Phillips says that experience has helped what

he considers to be one of the closest teams he's had during his time at Austin-East, " It's been huge for us this year the most bonded team we've had in a while in terms of being tight and coming together, working together and off the field together and its been good no cliques and we're learning from new guys too."

Coach Phillips and company open the season Friday night August 23rd at Webb School.