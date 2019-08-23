COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Bearden Bulldogs

Our Countdown to Kickoff continues with Morgan Shinlever's Bearden High Bulldogs, who've lost some beef from last years squad, but all that means is it's time to move in a different direction says assistant coach Brian Milam, "last year if you watched us we were very, very physical up front and took advantage of the fact we had some really strong kids in the box. This year we're gonna utilize the perimeter a little bit more. We have some really good returning skill players, we have a quarterback that's in his 4th year starting and so we're gonna take advantage of his skills. We have some dynamic kids on the perimeter so we're gonna take advantage of that more than we have in the past."

That Senior quarterback is Collin Ironside. He and the Bulldogs open the new season Saturday night at nearby West.