COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Campbell Co. Cougars

Our Countdown to Kickoff continues in Campbell County

where the Price twins have brought a winning culture to the Cougars football program. head coach Justin Price says it's a byproduct of everybody buying in from the top on down, " I think we've got a good culture in our program historically Campbell County hadn't been a program that had success on the field like we've had the last six or seven years, but with that comes a lot of support a lot of people involved and a lot of people understanding their role from administration to coaches to players and I think that mindset and the culture we've created it really helps us each year."

looking to improve on a 4-6 mark in 2018 and in a tough Calls 5-A division, the Cougars open the season at home August 23rd against Cocke County.