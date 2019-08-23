COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Central Bobcats

The Central Bobcats lost their first two games of the 2018 season and then reeled off 12 straight wins including knocking off defending state champ Catholic in the state semifinals on their way to a victory over Henry County to capture the Class-5A title.

On the impressive run the Cats went on coach Bryson Rosser said," it's been unbelievable to watch, the first two games we made a bunch of mistakes. It's always good to get punched in the mouth early because it does a couple things to you. You either get back up and keep fighting or you take your losses so, it's been really good to see the guys come together start to trust each other enjoy one another, enjoy the coaching staff and the game plan and just have fun."

As for the upcoming season, coach Roster added, you definitely feel different, a state championship is the one thing everybody's striving for and we were fortunate to get it last year, but this is a new year, with new challenges and new kids. You can't forget what happened and you're real happy for the program. We've got a lot back on offense, got a lot of skill players back on both sides of the ball. It's part of the high school game, there'll be a lot of things happening right and left so you've got to be ready for it."