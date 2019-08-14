COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Clinton Dragons

Randy McKamey is entering his third year as head coach of the Clinton high school Dragons. Things are certainly looking up out in Clinton.

Helping that cause is the new indoor facility at the school, which the players are able to utilized for practice and weight training. Coach McKamey says they've been putting the facility to good use to build a bigger and stronger band of Dragons, results he's seeing first hand here in fall camp, " I just know this team has worked really hard in the weight room and we've established an in-season lifting program and we had a couple guys break records in the weight room and we're making great strides and it'll carry over to friday night, we're gonna have a ton of depth so hopefully if the game is close we'll go the distance."

The Dragons open the season with a huge rivalry game at Anderson County.