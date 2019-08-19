COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Gibbs Eagles

The Gibbs Eagles are coming off a good season last year going 6-5, but as you might imagine, second year head coach Brad Turner says there's plenty of room for improvement.

The coach says in doing so, he'll be leaning on some of his skill guys to get the job done, "You know we got some skill guys this year that we are excited about. We've got some weapons offensively and defensively at the skill positions and we're excited about that. We've got some depth there, but on the other hand up front, where a lot of games are won, we don't have a lot of depth so that's a concern for us."

The Eagles open the season Friday night August 23rd at Halls.

