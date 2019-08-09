COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Grace Christian Rams

We head down Western Ave. in Knoxville to Grace Christian Academy.

The Rams fell short of a few goals in the 2018. They were a young squad last year and had to grow up quick after losing a lot of Seniors, but the Rams are revitalized and ready for the 2019 campaign after an off season that included a lot of hard work and a lot of team building says 3rd year head coach Rusty Bradley, "We've got a good senior class but a really strong junior class that has come up together and they are all good friends so that's helped as well, we've tried to do a lot to put them in tough situations and have them work through them together."

The Rams open the season on the road at Stone Memorial. If you miss any of our prep previews, you can see the ones we've done and will do on the WVLT app.