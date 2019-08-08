COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Grainger Grizzlies

Our Countdown to Kickoff of the high school football season preview continues with Chad Tate's Grainger Grizzlies. The coach says experience in the trenches will have to help over come deficiencies in the secondary and at the skill positions, nonetheless it's Grainger football and for these kids, like Senior offensive lineman Rylan Gray, it's a way of life,"grew up in Grainger County, went to 'all kinds of games as a kid. Can't remember how many because there were so high in numbers, but says the community loves football and rallies around the team."

Coach tate adds, " We're going to be Grainger , but we

have inexperience at the skill positions. We're gonna try and be more balanced and that experience on the offensive line will help us that

way as well."

We'll see how it all works out for coach Tate's Grizzlies, who open the season Friday night August 23rd at home against Cumberland Gap.