COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Halls Red Devils

The Halls Red Devils have had a bit of a revolving door going when it comes to head football coaches. They've had three different coaches in the last four years to be exact, but this new coach is no stranger to East Tennessee.

Scott Cummings is looking bring stability to a program that needs it and despite the changes, the players say they are stronger together having endured so much transition. Lineman Zane Glenn says, " I think it's definitely brought us closer together with the coaching changes and everything. I honestly believe we're better for it and I believe we'll go out there and show everybody what's up."

The Red Devils open the season Friday night August 23rd against rival Gibbs.