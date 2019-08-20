COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Karns Beavers

Brad Taylor is entering his 4th season as head coach of the Karns Beavers, who look to clamp down on the defensive side of the ball. The Beavers averaged 26 points a game last season, which is not bad, but gave up an average of 43 on their way to a 3-7 record. How does that change?

Well the players have a good idea on how to make that happen says lineman Neyland Fendley, "Last year we were in every single game until halftime and then we get in the 4th quarter and be like, oh my goodness we're winning. We've got to finish, that's the word this year. We've got to finish games because we left so much on the line."

Quarterback Jalen Tucker adds, "Basically believe in what we can do and how great we can be. Don't be afraid of teams that have big names and what they've been doing. If you buy in and believe then you can beat them."

The Beavers open the new season this Friday night August 23rd against visiting Walker Valley.