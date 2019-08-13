COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Lenoir City Panthers

After a 5 and 6 season, the Lenoir City Panthers are back at work and trying hard to improve on the 2018 campaign. The guys have been doing a lot of team building activities in the off season and not wasting a minute when it comes to each of these fall practices says head coach Jeff Cortez, " We've got to use our time very wisely and we've got a plan in place from now until game one on how to get our guys ready, we're going to be young in some spots but that doesn't mean its bad, you know we've got some quality kids."

The Panthers open the season at Heritage. Fans remember you can see all our prep previews and those on deck on the WVLT app.

