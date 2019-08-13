COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Loudon Redskins

Our Countdown to Kickoff of the high school football season continues with Jeff Harig's loudon Redskins, who were forced to play several young players last season as a result of injury. That experience should benefit the Redskins who have a proud tradition in Loudon County and the coach is working hard to make sure his kids live up to it saying, " Loudon is a championship program, it's won three state titles and so we expect our kids to compete at that level. This year we feel like we have the talent to compete for our county championship when we play Greenback and Lenoir City, but also our region championship and as you know in 3-A that goes through Alcoa."

Yes, Alcoa is the benchmark, but first things first and that's the season opener on the 23rd at perennial power Greenback, which went to the state semi's last season after winning it all in 2017.