COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | South-Doyle Cherokees

Our Countdown to Kickoff preview of the high school football season continues with Clark Duncan's South Doyle Cherokees, who had a great season last year. Elijah Young is back to help lead the 'Kees this season and the coach says his guys are looking to build on last year's success, this season,"It's probably the best off season I've ever been around, we've gotten stronger we've gotten bigger, stronger, faster it's amazing and our kids believe in each other and camaraderie is just phenomenal. We're talented with a lot of experience a lot of our guys are three year starters coming back so you put all those things together we have a chance to put everything together and be successful."

The Cherokees open the season Saturday August 24th against the Fulton Falcons.