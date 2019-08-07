COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | Union Co. Patriots

We continue our countdown to the 2019 high school football season with a check on the Union County Patriots.

The evolution of Union County football has been fun to watch. When legendary coach Larry Kerr took over a couple years ago he promised the team that they would win games and they did. Prior to coach Kerr arriving, the team had lost 26 straight games, the streak reached 27, the longest in Tennessee history., but they won games last year and even made the playoffs, despite many challenges off the field. Challenges the coach says reach far beyond football, "I got nine foster kids. The things we take for granted , we feed these kids, a lot of them will go to the weight room, like this Summer and they hadn't eaten a thing cause they didn't have any food. The necessities we take for granted is not up there."

Kerr came out of retirement to run that program again taking to the playoffs for the first time ever last season. The pats lost to Anderson County, but the foundation for the future was laid down by coach Kerr.

Continued success to the Union Co. Patriots moving forward!