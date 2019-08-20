COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF | West Rebels

Our countdown to kickoff of the high school football season continues with the West High School. The Rebels are as anxious as anyone to get

things started. West finished 4-7 last year after losing

a bunch of heartbreaking games. It's lesson learned says head coach Lamar Brown," To win close games you either have to have a two minute drill to score or a four minute drill trying to run out the clock. We were just so inexperienced on offense last year that we really struggled with a lot of those things."

Maybe that turns around this year for coach Brown with all five offensive lineman and nine starters returning on an offense that hits the field Saturday at home against Bearden.