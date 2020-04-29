State: Some COVID-19 hospitalizations were not reported

Cases of COVID-19 surpassed 10,000 Tuesday and increased by more than 200 cases to 10,366 as of April 29, 2020. That number included more than 5,000 recoveries.

Tennessee officials said the jump in cases is linked to patients who had been admitted to hospitals previously and have "since discharged/recovered." Officials said while cross-checking hospital admittance and discharge lists, it found some cases had not been reported.

Today’s increase includes patients who were previously admitted and have since discharged/ recovered. This data was picked up due to our enhanced surveillance efforts. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 29, 2020

The health department said that the patient data was "picked up" due to "enhanced surveillance efforts."

