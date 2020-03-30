COVID-19 concerns causing delays at Kroger Distribution Center in Memphis

Dozens of trucks are waiting to unload outside the Kroger Distribution Center in Memphis.

A spokesperson for Kroger, Teresa Dickerson, said trucks are backed up because the warehouse is receiving so many supplies to keep up with demand. Truck drivers, however, said they believe the delay is due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

Truck drivers told WMC they have been waiting since Thursday to drop off their shipments and are losing money the longer they are stuck waiting.

A Kroger spokesperson said the center stopped work last week to deeply sanitize the facility after the employee tested positive. Employees said the backup got worse when several employees walked off the job because they didn't feel safe.

Kroger also said each employee, including warehouse employees, will receive a $300 bonus this Friday.

