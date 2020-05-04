COVID-19 pandemic generates new boating guidelines in Tennessee

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are encouraging people to get outdoors, including boating and fishing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic officials gave suggestions about how individuals can keep themselves and others safe.

TWRA asked people to go to the lake and boat with people they have been around the last couple of weeks.

“Once you’re at the lake, it’s normal for boaters to want to get with other boaters and raft up and do that kind of activity. We ask that people don’t do that. Go out and get on the lake, but don’t get within close proximity to other people," said Barry Cross, TWRA Outreach & Communications Coordinator.

Cross said people should stay six to ten feet away from each other at the ramp.

According to TWRA, spring brings the biggest increase in bank fishing. Officials said people must keep their distance when fishing from the bank too.

"It doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing with your buddy. But your buddy needs to drive a different car. You can find your own spot on the bank and keep that distance between you," Cross said.

