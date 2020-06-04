COVID-19 patient being treated with Remdesivir released from Blount Memorial

Blount Memorial Hospital said their first COVID-19 patient to be treated with Remdesivir has been released and is continuing his recovery at home.

The hospital announced Greg Stephens was able to see his wife, Barbara, for the first time in 11 days after he was released from the hospital. Hospital officials said he was the first patient to receive the drug as well as convalescent plasma.

“I’ve never been sick, and I’ve never been in the hospital,” Stephens said. “I have always been healthy.” In fact, he says that as COVID-19 was developing and starting to spread, he had taken all the proper precautions as part of his daily routines. “I was afraid of the unknown,” he said. “I was social distancing, and I was wearing a mask. I tried not to be too close to people at work – I was not just protecting myself, but I was protecting other people.”

The drug was authorized for emergency use in COVID-19 patients in May of this year. Hospital officials said they reached out to the Tennessee state health department to obtain it for Stephens' use.

“Everything is a process and study,” said Stephens of being the first patient to receive both therapies. “We don’t really know what this actual disease is or its progression, but we’ve got to get it on the front end before it gets too far. If these treatments help me and people can look at my case and say ‘this worked for this guy,’ then they can also say ‘can somebody else benefit?’”

Stephens was able to leave the hospital and go home with his wife Thursday.

