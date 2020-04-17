COVID-19 testing planned for hundreds of Tennessee inmates

Hundreds of East Tennessee prison inmates were set to receive COVID-19 testing after several inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex (BCCX) in Pikeville tested positive for the virus.

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) announced a second round of testing to "further ensure the safety of staff and inmates."

Officials announced that more than 400 inmates at BCCX would be tested Saturday, April 18.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said the plan was a result of aggressive contact tracing and that results would be on the department’s website.

Twelve inmates at BCCX tested positive for COVID-19, one tested negative, and four results were still pending.

On April 9, TDOC, TDH and the Department of Military started testing all employees at the facility after two state employees and a contract worker tested positive.

The Department said it delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails and health care workers.

