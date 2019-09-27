CVS hosts hiring event Saturday

CVS says it is hiring more than 400 full-time customer service representatives for its call center in Knoxville.

The hiring event is Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This is at CVS Health on 2401 Cherahala Boulevard in Knoxville.

First, applicants are asked to first apply online with CVS. Then, candidates should dress business casual and bring a resume along with one form of identification. CVS says candidates can be ready for a 15-minute interview with the CVS Health team.

