CVS offers free prescription delivery amid coronavirus outbreak

CVS Pharmacy is taking steps to make sure all patients have access to their medications amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive charges for home delivery of prescription medications. CVS wants to ensure customers have their medication without having to come into the store and risk exposure to the coronavirus.

"Being committed to the welfare of those we serve means being responsive to evolving needs and acting swiftly. This is particularly true in times of uncertainty," said Troyen Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "The latest steps we're taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions."

The CDC has encouraged people at higher risk for coronavirus complications to stay at home as much as possible. CVS said that free delivery is a convenient option to avoid coming to the pharmacy for refills or new prescriptions.

Aetna, which is a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering the waiver to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark. The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.

