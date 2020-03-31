"Now is not the time" Sevier Co. leader says of cabin company soliciting guests

A Sevier County cabin company appeared to solicit guests on its Facebook page after Sevier County leaders asked tourism and travel-related companies to discontinue doing so through April 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabins For You posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon saying, "Dreaming of Smoky Mountain views and cabin fun? Get out of the house and into YOUR private, clean cabin home — with a full kitchen for homemade meals, amenities to stay entertained, and complimentary Wi-Fi to work remotely."

Governor Lee issued a safer at home order due to the pandemic, and asked for nonessential businesses to be closed. Under the order, hotels and motels are considered essential businesses. The order clarifies "this includes, but is not limited to: hotels, motels, lodges, dormitories, and short-term rentals, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carryout food and beverage services."

Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear told WVLT News he respects businesses in Sevier County, but said, "Now is not the time to be inviting people in to our county for leisure travel."

WVLT News reached out to Cabins For You after business hours and has not received comment.

