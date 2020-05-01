Pigeon Forge cabin rentals in demand since COVID-19 pandemic

While many have been quarantining in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some have been wanting to quarantine in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

According to Hearthside Cabin Rentals, rentals have been in demand since the pandemic but April in particular was bad for rentals.

Guests who are booking have been wanting to quarantine particularly in a cabin with a pool.

Hearthside Cabin Rentals told WVLT that safety is a priority for all of its guests by implementing all safety measures recommended by the CDC and are optimistic business will continue to pick up.

