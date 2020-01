UGA junior offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered the transfer portal, according to VolQuest.

According to Austin Price, "Transferring to Rocky Top would make the most sense. Mays' younger brother, Cooper, signed with the Vols in December and moved on campus this week as a mid-term enrollee."

Cade chose UGA in 2017 after decomitting from the Vols.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.