Cades Cove delays opening for Cades Cove Loop Lope

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is reminding visitors that the park will be closed until around 11 a.m. Sunday for the Friends of the Smokies Loop Lope.

Park rangers will be stationed at the Townsend Wye for traffic management during this time.

Participants of the Cades Cove Loop Lope, Tremont program participants and registered Cades Cove campers should have parking passes ready to show rangers.

The event is held early in the morning to minimize the disturbance to visitors, according to GSMNP rangers.

The Cades Cove Loop Lope is the only race that takes place in the Gret Smoky Mountains National Park.

Nearly 750 people join together for the event. This year, in addition to the 5K and 10-mile course there is a Virtual Race option. If you can't make it to Cades Cove on Sunday you can sign up to run the time and place of your choice and still support Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

