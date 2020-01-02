Cades Cove Loop Road closing for two months

Cades Cove Loop Road will be closed for a couple of months for road and tunnel repairs.

The closure will affect Cades Cove Loop Road and Laurel Creek Road past the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont beginning at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday the 5th of January.

The National Park Service said in an alert that the closure is needed for repairs to the Bote Mountain Tunnel on Laurel Creek Road, and is expected to reopen on March 1st.

Here is a full list of road closures in the National Park..

