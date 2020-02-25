Cades Cove Loop Road on schedule to reopen Sunday

Cades Cove Loop Road is on schedule to reopen March 1, according to park service officials.

Cades Cove Loop Road tunnel work / Source: (WVLT)

Anyone who plans to visit Cades Cove will be able to access the park through the tunnel as construction will be complete.

Visitors should prepare for a day at the park by dressing appropriately for

weather, checking traffic conditions, and making camping reservations on the National Park Service website.

