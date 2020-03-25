Cades Cove employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Cades Cove employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials.

The employee was asked to self-isolate at home and was showing minor symptoms. The last day the employee was at work was March 19.

Other park employees who had close contact with the patient were also asked to self-isolate. None of them had reported any symptoms as of March 25.

The employee who is sick was not typically in close contact with visitors, officials said.

Cades Cove closed on Tuesday, March 24 with nearly all other areas inside GSMNP.

