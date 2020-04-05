Calif. dog daycare remains open for first responders’ pets

Essential workers are doing more now than ever before to keep us safe.

The Grateful Dog chose to operate during these difficult times as their way of giving back. (Source: KRON/CNN)

Doctors, nurses, police officers, grocery store workers and delivery drivers alike still need care for their pets while they perform their critical duties.

A San Francisco Bay Area business is staying open to care for the essential workers’ dogs, even as the doggy daycare struggles to stay afloat.

The Grateful Dog has had to reduce their hours because business has dropped dramatically.

"We had to go into personal savings because we are in the red and we go day by day by the moment," owner Karla Rivera said.

Their business is down 90% as most people are working from home and not traveling.

"We are literally just open for people who are out there working essential business who need a place to keep their dogs," Rivera said.

Their way of giving back is continuing to operate during difficult times.

“We feel we have to do our part. Plus, the pets still want to play all day. Dogs need dogs like people need people, so we are here for them too,” general manager Ernie Cervantes said.

The appreciation for being up and running for essential workers is flooding social media.

The Grateful Dog follows all CDC guidelines for keeping clean and safe distances.

Even with reduced hours, they can accommodate graveyard and weekend shifts for any dog owner who needs that kind of care right now.

