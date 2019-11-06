California-based firm buys Chicken Salad Chick

A California-based firm has purchased Chicken Salad Chick from an investment company in Atlanta.

Brentwood Associates announced Monday that it has acquired a majority interest in Chicken Salad Chick from Eagle Merchant Partners. The first Chicken Salad Chick opened in Auburn in 2008.

Stockton Croft, a partner at EMP, said the restaurant chain has opened 100 new restaurants and increased system sales seven-fold during the investment company’s ownership.

“Chicken Salad Chick is a truly differentiated company with tremendous growth ahead,” Croft said. “It has been an honor to work with such a wonderful organization.”

“We are very excited to partner with Brentwood on the next chapter for Chicken Salad Chick,” said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney. “Brentwood’s long track record of working with leading restaurant companies coupled with their understanding of our business objectives and strategy make them the perfect partner for us to continue executing on our robust growth and expansion plan.”

The chain now has 137 locations throughout 16 states including in Knoxville.

